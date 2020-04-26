Howard L. Rheinheimer, 94, of Lititz, died peacefully, with his wife by his side on Thursday April 23, 2020 at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. He was born in Shipshewana, IN to his parents, Ed and Laura (Reinhardt) Rheinheimer. He was the loving husband of Miriam E. (Miller) Rheinheimer and they celebrated 70 years of marriage in November 2019.
Howard had worked as a service equipment technician for Favorite Manufacturing, New Holland, and for the Sharp Shopper Grocery Outlet, Ephrata. He was a member and former Sunday school teacher & superintendent of Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz. He did volunteer service work at Kansas City General Hospital, spent 10 years helping to establish a mission church in Hazard, KY and volunteered many winters at Koinonia Farm, Americus, GA and Sunnyside Village Retirement Community in Sarasota, FL. His hobbies included woodworking and gardening. He was a jokester who loved a good play on words and enjoyed creating whimsical gadgets. He was a Godly man & father who modeled an exemplary lifestyle for his children.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Diane C. Durell, N. Palm Beach, FL, Jan F. wife of Marlin Bechtold, Mount Joy, Marilyn J. wife of Ken Umble, Atglen, Michael R. Rheinheimer, Manheim, Kathy E. wife of Jay Embleton, Greenwood, DE, Midge L. Vaccaro, Haverford, Karen K. wife of Robert Gochenaur, Brogue; eighteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lila Mishler, Goshen, IN, Flo Harnish, Ephrata; and a brother, Ralph Rheinheimer, Orrville, OH. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jordan Umble, a great-granddaughter, Haven Rose Embleton, a daughter-in-law, Karen, two sisters, Rachel Miller, Dora Hostetler; and two brothers, Floyd and Rollin.
The family thanks the United Zion Retirement Community staff for the excellent care given to our dad this past year.
Due to current public health guidelines, memorial services for Howard will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Interment will be private in Erb Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Howard's memory may be sent to United Zion Retirement Community: memo: Benevolence Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
