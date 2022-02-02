Howard L. Mundorf, 78, of Lancaster, passed away January 26, 2022. Born in Lancaster, Howard was the son of the late Lloyd and Jeanette (Miller) Mundorf. He was married 48 years to the late Karen (Kopp) Mundorf.
Howard, along with his brother Gary, co-owned Mundorf’s Hotel Swan in downtown Lancaster for over 30 years. A few years after retiring from the restaurant business, he returned to the workforce as a technician in the testing lab at Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster. He retired for the second time in 2009.
Howard served for 6 years in the Army National Guard and was a master mason of Charles M. Howell Lodge #496 of Millersville since 1973.
Howard loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed family dinners and attending the sporting events and activities of his grandchildren. Eternally a bartender at heart, he had a gift for chatting with both friends and strangers. He was quick to share a smile and a laugh. Howard leaves behind a treasured family tradition of making his secret eggnog recipe to share with family and friends during the holidays.
Howard is survived by a son, Matthew Mundorf, and his wife Natalie; a daughter, Julie Boldizar, and her husband Mark; 4 grandchildren: Luke and Shane Mundorf and Mikayla and Hope Boldizar, all of Lancaster; and a sister, Fay Grissinger, of Oxford, Mississippi. In addition to his wife and parents, Howard was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Mundorf, and sister, Carole Erb.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with Pastor Joshua Beers officiating. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 5 to 7 PM Friday, February 18, 2022 and again one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be in Mountville Cemetery. The family respectfully requests all guests wear a mask while inside the funeral home. The service will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend in person.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Howard’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Salvation Army, 1244 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
