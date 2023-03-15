Howard L. Brown, of Lititz, aged 93, passed away on March 13, 2023 at the Legends of Lititz. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late W. Jacob and Cressie (Dunwoody) Brown.
Howard graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1949 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. On October 28, 1958, he married Gloria M. Hall whom he was united with for 64 years until his passing. He went on to work in industrial sales for Herr & Co. in Lancaster and then Hatt's Industrial Supply in Coatesville until he retired. Howard enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid gardener, particularly vegetables. In his previous years, he enjoyed fishing with his father, son and then grandson.
In addition to his wife, Gloria, Howard is survived by his son, Lee H. Brown of Lancaster; his grandchildren: Ross Bollinger (husband of Rachel) of Lancaster, Lindsay Borowski (wife of Nate) of Lancaster and Hayley Goshen (wife of Mike) of Elizabethtown and two great-grandchildren: Reegan and Ramsey Bollinger.
In addition to his parents, Howard is preceded in death by his daughter Karen Bollinger.
Family will receive friends Friday, March 17, 2023 from 10 AM-11 AM at Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA. 17543, with a service to begin at 11 AM. Burial will be held at Riverview Burial Park following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masonic Village Hospice at https://masonicvillagehospice.org/donate/.
Friends may leave online condolences at: SnyderFuneralHome.com