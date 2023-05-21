Howard "Jay" Brenner, Sr., of Willow Street, passed away May 17, 2023. He was born to the late John and Mildred Brenner in the fall of 1946. Howard was drafted into the Army soon after high school and served his country proudly. He served as a helicopter mechanic and assisted with taking his fellow wounded soldiers away from the battlefield.
After his service in the military, Howard found employment with the Box Factory at the Grove. From there he worked for Johnson and Johnson (formally Born Warener) as a welder. He continued his career at Smucker's as a roofer and followed that with driving for K&W Tire and then Darrenkamp. Howard finished his working career at Giant and John Herr's. Outside of work, Howard was fond of taking his wife, Grace, dancing at the Sportsman's club in Lancaster. He also enjoyed working on cars in his backyard and could be found quite often doing yard work and enjoying the outside. In his leisurely time Howard liked putting together puzzles and building model cars.
Howard is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years Grace Brenner; his daughter Mari Ulmer wife of James and her children Chester, Missy and Tiffany; his daughter Jane Mattson wife of Charles and her children Linda Robin and Brad; his son Jay Brenner partner of Beth and his children Molly, Tommy and Lilly; and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Joan Sigman, Robert Strawbridge, Terry Strawbridge and Candy Gillespie. Along with his parents, Howard is preceded in his passing by his brother John William Brenner Jr.
A funeral service will be held Monday May 22, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA at 6 PM with a viewing beginning at 4 PM. Howard will be put to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Friday June 2, 2023, at 11:30 AM. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
