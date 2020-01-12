Howard J. Wert

Howard "Howie" J. Wert, 85, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Denver, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing Home in Lancaster. He was the loving husband of Janet E. (Dietrich) Wert for 62 years and son of the late Howard M. and Anna (Keffer) Wert.
Howie was born in Adamstown, PA and worked for the former Bethlehem Steel at Morgantown, PA and most recently for Armstrong in Lancaster.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of East Cocalico Church of the Brethren.
Howie was an avid sports fan and followed the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and Flyers and NASCAR.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and going hunting and fishing with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Shari Ann, wife of David Wolf of Ephrata, PA and Lori S. Wert of Denver, PA; three grandchildren: Patrick, Jason, and Brian; eight great-grandchildren: Austin, Taihgan, Hailey, Jocelyn, Alexis, Ethan, Ashton, and Braxton; one half-brother: Barry; and five half-sisters: Barbara, Gloria, Linda, Ellen, and Brenda.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, David Wolf, Jr. and one brother, Eugene Wert.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St,. Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wednesday, January 15 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends before the service from 9-10 a.m.
Interment with Military Honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, E. Hanover Twp., Lebanon County, PA.
