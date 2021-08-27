Howard I. Taggart, husband of the late Janice L. Williams, 81, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday August 22, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King Street Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday August 30, 2021 at 12 PM. Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 11 AM to 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
