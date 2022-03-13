Howard F. Wolpert, Jr., 61, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital after a courageous and steadfast battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Howard F. Wolpert, Sr. and Jennie M. Wolpert.
Howard was a kind and gentle soul who loved talking about his family and visiting with them. Howard was a resourceful man who had a passion for finding value in the things that would be easily discarded by most. He enjoyed spending time at auctions, sales, and various markets finding his next treasure. Howard was a man that asked little to nothing of others and found true happiness in the little things in life.
Howard's face would light up at the mention of his son, Andrew Wolpert (fianc of Brandi); as well as his five grandchildren; Vanessa, Alaina, Stephanie, Jason, and Luka. Howard will be missed and never forgotten by his surviving siblings; Larry Wolpert (husband of Frances), Linda Bachman (wife of James), Suzanne Shertzer (wife of Douglas, deceased), and Mary Wolpert; as well as his nine nieces and nephews.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Howard's memory to the Water Street Rescue Mission at www.wsm.org or 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
