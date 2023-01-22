Howard E. Shearer, Jr., 87, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Oak Leaf Manor where he was a resident since February of 2022.
Born in Washington, D.C., he was a Lancaster resident for over 40 years, also residing in Swarthmore, PA, Braintree, MA, Dunkirk, IN, Beech Creek, PA, and Pittsburgh. An accomplished high school athlete in football, basketball and track, Howard continued his education at Cornell University, graduating in 1957. He then served in the U.S. Navy for 2 years as a deep-sea diving officer stationed in Sasebo, Japan.
He began his career with Armstrong in 1959 and retired in 1997 as Director of Industrial Relations and Salaried Personnel Services. During his 37 year tenure he worked in upper management at seven different Armstrong locations and directed over 300 successful labor negotiations globally, traveling often to one of his favorite places, England. In the negotiation arena, Howie was well known for his signature line "that's my best and final offer." Howard's retirement bulletin stated, "wherever he has operated, Howie has left a legacy of credibility, dependability, and integrity." He enjoyed his early retirement years at another favorite location, Ocean City, Maryland.
Howard had previously served as an 8-year board member of the Visiting Nurse Association and a five-year member of the Manheim Township Zoning Board.
Howard was married for 40 years to his beloved wife, Carol, who preceded him in death in 2001. He was also preceded in death by a son, William, in 2016. He is survived by two daughters, Tracey (Dennis) Riehl of Smoketown, and Kelley (Donnie) Sheiss of Larwill, IN along with four grandchildren, Devon and Alexandra Riehl, Brittany Shearer, and Dillon Sheiss, and two great-granddaughters, Rowan and Reagan Riehl.
There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Howard's name to Grane Hospice.
