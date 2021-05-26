Howard E. "Hob" Mowrer, 88, of Lititz, died peacefully on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Manor Care Health Services, Lancaster. Born in Penn Township, he was the son of the late I. Howard and Mary Eshleman Mowrer. Hob was the loving husband of Hyla J. Neff Mowrer and they observed their 46th wedding anniversary in April of this year.
From 1972 to 1999 Hob was the owner and operator of Mowrer's Contractors, Lititz. In his early years he worked for Graybill's Dairy, Lititz. A veteran, Hob humbly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an active and faithful member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren and served as Deacon along with his wife. For over 35 years Hob was a member of the Lititz Fire Company and served as Fire Chief from 1972 to 1979. He was a life member of the Lancaster County Fireman's Association. An avid hunter, he was a member of the Brunnerville Hunting Club. Hob enjoyed snowmobiling and was a member of the Red Rose Snowmobile Club, Lancaster, and God's Country Black Forest Snowmobile Club in Galeton. He was also a member of the American Legion Lititz Post 56. Hob also liked to root for his Philadelphia Phillies baseball team.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Hyla, are two sons: Larry D. Mowrer, companion of Cindy Hoke, Lorne husband of Sue Mowrer all of Lititz, a stepson, Kevin husband of Denise Roth of Charleston, SC, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a sister Helen Suess of Rochester, MN. Preceding him in death is a daughter, Linda Kilhefner, and two stepsons: Douglas and James Roth.
Services for Hob will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Hob's memory to the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com