Memorial services for Howard E. "Hob" Mowrer, 88, of Lititz, will take place in the Chapel at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family in the Chapel on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Hob's memory to the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
Howard E. "Hob" Mowrer
LNP Media Group, Inc.
Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.216 S Broad St.
Lititz, PA 17543
717-626-2464
www.buchfuneral.com