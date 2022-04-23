Howard Chester Bouder, 83, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lloyd S. and Esther E. (Campbell) Bouder.
He worked as a janitor for Lawton School in Lawton, Oklahoma. After moving to Lancaster, he worked for Watt & Shand, and later for Brethren Village in Lititz. Howard was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church.
During his free time, Howard enjoyed riding his bike, taking bus trips and completing 1,000-piece puzzles and puzzle word search books. He had a large collection of Hess trucks, stamps, and coins.
Howard is survived by his sister, Thelma M. Walk, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy Walton and Anna Leonard and his brother, Lloyd S. Bouder, Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Please visit Howard's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »