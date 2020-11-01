Howard "Buzz" Richard Messick, 75, of Lititz formerly of East Hempfield Twp., passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born in Harrisburg, PA, he was the son of the late Miriam E. (Hostetter) and Howard L. Messick. He was the loving husband for over 51 years to Linda Sue (Fake) Messick. She survives him along with their children.
Buzz attended school in a one room schoolhouse from first to eighth grade. He then graduated from Northern Lebanon High School, Hershey Junior College, and Millersville State College. Buzz was an Industrial Arts Teacher at Manheim Township School District for over 30 years until his retirement in 1999. He also worked at Dean's Trees and Construction, building several local homes. Buzz was never without a project. He spent over 40 years renovating his family's farmhouse. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed building reproduction colonial furniture. Buzz was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and visiting his cabin in Huntingdon County. He and Linda enjoyed traveling throughout their marriage and especially after retirement.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: John Messick of Pequea and Melissa Messick, wife of Scott Cramer of Lancaster; his granddaughter Vivian Cramer of Lancaster; his sister Janet Patteson, wife of Basil of Annville as well as several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be private at Grantville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Care Fund at LutherCare, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
The family would like to thank the Memory Unit at LutherCare and the staff at Hospice and Community Care for their exceptional comfort and care during this difficult time.
