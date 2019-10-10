Howard B. Combs, age 94, of Paradise, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Mount Joy Hospice Inpatient Unit. He was the husband of Ruth Darmstadt Combs and they were looking forward to celebrating their 70th anniversary on November 12th of this year. Born in Oceanside, NY, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Geraldine Sanders Combs. Howard served his country in the Navy during WWII. He was a past member of The Old Church, Lynbrook, NY, and was a current member of Calvary Monument Bible Church for over 50 years where he served on the church board and as a song leader. He enjoyed gardening, music, visiting church members and friends, and he was a volunteer driver for the Paradise Area Meals on Wheels.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 3 sons: Stephen H. Combs, Peter D. husband of Elinor Brown Combs, both of Paradise, David R. husband of Jodie Atkins Combs of New Providence, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise on Tuesday, October 15, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Reid officiating. There will be a viewing on Monday, October 14 at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise from 6 to 8 p.m. and again at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Howard's memory to the Calvary Monument Missions Fund, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562. shiveryfuneralhome.com