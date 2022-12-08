Howard A. Scheetz, 95, of Lancaster passed away at home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was happily married to the late A. Betty Scheetz for 60 years. His parents were the late Ross and Esther Scheetz of Sturgis, MI.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Sarles and his brother, Paul. Surviving are his son, Robert Scheetz; daughter, Karen Cooper; grandchildren, Perry (Tyler) Stout, Ben Scheetz, Kyle (Jess) Cooper, Candice (Dustin) Todd; and brother Max Scheetz.
He was valedictorian at Sturgis High School, Michigan. He volunteered to join the U.S. Navy at 17 in 1945 and proudly served as an Electronic Technician's Mate and Petty Officer 1st Class. He was elected to Tau Beta Pi and received a BS in Electrical Engineering Mechanics at Michigan State. He received an MS in Engineering Mechanics at Penn State. He worked at Corning Glass, Cornell Aeronautical Lab, Armstrong, Kerr, Sonobond, Polymer, and Materials Technology Associates. He holds 10 U.S. Patents on polymers, ultrasonic delay lines, and an X-ray scattering device.
He loved his family, bowling, woodworking, analyzing materials and his 386 computer.
He said, "computer activity keeps the brain healthy."
Funeral Services with full military honors were held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »