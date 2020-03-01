Horst George Hansalik 79, of Lititz, passed away February 27, 2020. Born in Rossfelden, Germany, he was the son of the late Francis and Katharina (Weinzierl) Hansalik and the beloved husband of Judy E. Hansalik.
Horst worked as a service rep for the financial division of RR Donnelly Printing for 43 years. He was selected to participate in the Leadership Lancaster Program. He was Catholic by faith. Horst participated in The Malvern Men's Retreat for 35 years. He enjoyed trains, cooking, and gardening.
Horst is survived by his wife, Judy; 5 daughters; Elaine Hansalik, Suzanne Stroup, Jamie Jackson, Abby Kurtz, and Angie Geary; 3 grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00am Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 with The Rev. Daniel Powell as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10am until time of Mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Luther Acres Benevolent Fund 600 E. Main Street Lititz, PA 17543. SnyderFuneralHome.com
