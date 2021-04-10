Horace R. Stauffer, 93, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Fairmount Homes.
He was married to his wife Mary B. Stauffer for 72 years, who preceded him in death.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of David W. and Mary (Reich) Stauffer.
He worked as a miller for Sensenig's Feed Mill for 47 years until his retirement. He was a member of Centerville Mennonite Church.
He is survived by two sons: Kenneth (Carolene Trego) Stauffer, Clifford (Mary Oberholtzer) Stauffer and a daughter Kathleen (Timothy) Nissley, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, a sister Beatrice Stauffer and a brother Lloyd (Etta Zimmerman) Stauffer.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Centerville Mennonite Church. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Monday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
