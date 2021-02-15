Horace Lee Merricks, 86, of Noble Road, Kirkwood, PA died Friday, February 12, 2021 at Reading Hospital. He and his wife Barbara J. Thomas Merricks celebrated 62 years of marriage. Born in Bradford, FL, he was the son of the late Henry and Inetz Bogens Merricks.
Horace was an owner/operator, driving for Herr's Motor Express for over 30 years. He had worked for Pinno Pontiac in Oxford for 21 years reconditioning automobiles. Horace also drove as an Amish taxi service.
Surviving besides his wife Barbara is a daughter Bridgette Merricks of Lancaster; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 brothers, Lorenzo Lincoln and Truman Purdue.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Karen Merricks and Irene Colon; two sons, Paul Merricks and Horace Merricks, a brother Lee Merricks; and a sister Nancy Purdue.
Horace also dearly loved his horse Mona who also preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 2:00PM with Pastor Windell E. Pell officiating. Interment will follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 1:00PM until the time of service. CDC guidelines will be followed. reynoldsandshivery.com
