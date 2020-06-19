Horace L. "Juney" Keller, 84, of Blue Ball, passed away June 17, 2020 from a lengthy battle of cancer, never losing his joy for family or life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis L. (Burns) Keller. Born in Westminster, MD, he was the son of the late Horace B. and Anna (Kochel) Keller.
Juney was employed as a data processor and computer analyst with the former SLC Fashions, Hubley Toys and Armstrong Industries. He then owned and operated Dick's Sports Center until he retired.
He was a volunteer fireman and fire police for New Holland Fire Co., co-founder, coach and president of the New Holland Midget Athletic Association, past president of Speedwell Forge Hunting and Fishing Club for 36 years, a member of Penn Dutch and Beartown Sportsman Clubs, Little Kings Gap and Hidden Hollow hunting camps, the Blue Ball Lions Club, and helped with the Handicapped Fishing Rodeo. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a lifelong mentor of those blessed by his presence. He taught many to butcher deer and fillet fish in Juney's Red Garage. He enjoyed his mornings with his coffee club and was the #1 customer of Town Hall Restaurant.
A proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be deeply missed by his three sons: Michael L. married to Brenda (Stick) Keller, Denver, Jon L. married to Rochelle (Samuels) Keller, East Earl, Thomas L. married to Holly (Koch) Keller, Waterfall, seven grandchildren: Deanna (Brandon), Jordan (Lauren), Amy (Michael) Shane (Jessica), Tyler, Megan and Maddie and seven great-grandchildren, Dylan, Hailey, Jackson, Ava, Joanna, Mason, and Mikayla. Also, honorary family members, Matt and Shanna Usner and their children, Olivia, Owen and Cooper.
The family would like to thank Dr. Waskowicz, Dr. Parrish, the nurses at Wellspan Ephrata Cancer Center and Hospice & Community Care for their compassionate care extended to Juney.
A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Stephen Reformed Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Breathe for Olivia, 1042 Sunset Ave., East Earl, PA 17519. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.