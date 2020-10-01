Horace Hess, 83, of Lancaster passed away at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy on Monday September 28, 2020. He was the companion of Doris Walton of Lancaster; they were together for 40 years. Born December 24, 1936 in Gap, he was the son of the late Edna Pauline & Thomas Hess.
Surviving are his children, Rose Helsel wife of Michael Helsel, of Holtwood; Jeffrey Hess, Justin Walton of Lancaster and Brandon Walton husband of Melissa Walton of Lancaster. He had 2 step children, Jason Walton and Anthony Walton. He had 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren.
His hobbies were hunting with his son Brandon and fishing with his son Justin and spending time with his family. He will be missed by many people.
