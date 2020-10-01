Horace Hess

Horace Hess

Horace Hess, 83, of Lancaster passed away at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy on Monday September 28, 2020. He was the companion of Doris Walton of Lancaster; they were together for 40 years. Born December 24, 1936 in Gap, he was the son of the late Edna Pauline & Thomas Hess.

Surviving are his children, Rose Helsel wife of Michael Helsel, of Holtwood; Jeffrey Hess, Justin Walton of Lancaster and Brandon Walton husband of Melissa Walton of Lancaster. He had 2 step children, Jason Walton and Anthony Walton. He had 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren.

His hobbies were hunting with his son Brandon and fishing with his son Justin and spending time with his family. He will be missed by many people.

Plant a tree in memory of Horace Hess
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter