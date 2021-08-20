Horace E. Graver, Jr., 86, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Martic Twp., he was the son of Horace, Sr., and Anna Mae (Miller) Graver. He was the loving husband of the late Ruby F. (Neff) Graver for 66 years at the time of her passing on August 16, 2020.
Horace was a lifelong farmer and had also worked as a molder for Lancaster Malleable and the Buck Company. He drove bus for the Solanco School District and had driven truck for Powl Feeds for over 23 years. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Horace was a John Deere enthusiast and collector. He also enjoyed hunting, going to tractor pulls and spending time with his family.
Horace is survived by 5 children: Wanda Aument of Mountville; Penny Trimble (Mark) of Peach Bottom; Tracy Haldeman (Guy) of Drumore; Randy Graver (Cindy) of Peach Bottom; and Andrea Icenhour (Russel) of Quarryville. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Emmy. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Aument and a sister, Esther Obermeier
A Funeral Service will take place at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1530 Slate Hill Road, Peach Bottom, PA on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster Cancer Center's Healing Journey Foundation, 498 Stehman Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online guestbook at:
