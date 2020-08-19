Hope Elizabeth "Betty" Moser, 74, passed away in her West Hempfield Twp. home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born in Cumberland, MD to the late Borden W. Dolly and Anna Mae (Ott) Dolly Range on August 29th, 1945.
Betty married Carl P. Moser in 1967 and enjoyed almost 54 years of marriage with him. She loved living life with Carl and one of their favorite activities together was travel, especially to Maine (Bar Harbor, Bangor and Ogunquit) and out West, where they did many road trips. Her children, Tim and Amy, were her joy and she loved telling people about their lives. Both families still live close by and were able to spend time together often. Tuesday night dinners were a family tradition.
Betty was especially proud of her four grandsons, Wyatt, Hudson, Riley, and Caleb and she loved spending time with them. The boys will miss her hugs and her famous chocolate chip cookies she always made for them. Betty was very close to her two sisters Janet and Donna and brother Bill and was happy they lived nearby and dropped in often to visit.
Betty loved family gatherings and often organized Christmas and summer events for their large extended families. She will be remembered by her many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many family friends. The nurses at the chemo room were her latest group of friends. She loved seeing them and hearing about their lives and made sure to keep going there as long as she was able.
A beautician, Betty operated her shop out of their Landisville home for over 40 years. She loved her customers and often said she was part therapist as well as stylist. She was a great listener, and often long conversations were part of the visit. Having a great sense of humor, Betty loved to hear and tell jokes with customers and had a community bookshelf to trade books with fellow readers. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed mysteries. Her family included her last book with her so she could see how it ended!
A member of Washington Boro United Methodist Church, Betty helped at church yard sales and other events, helping to raise funds for the church building fund. She enjoyed crocheting and was recently making hats for the homeless.
Betty's family includes her loving husband Carl, and their children, Amy Caprice Dolly Curtis, wife of Rob of Lancaster, and Timothy P. Moser, husband of Katie of Manheim; four grandchildren, Wyatt G. Moser, Hudson P. Moser, Riley E. Moser and Caleb H. Curtis; and her siblings, Bill Dolly and companion Marie of Silver Spring, Donna J. Dolly of Columbia and Janet A. Moser, wife of John of Columbia. Betty was preceded in death by her father, mother, and step father.
A Graveside Service will take place 11 AM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, with The Rev. Carlene Wolf officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Washington Boro U.M. Church, 1964 Water St., Washington Boro, PA 17582.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com