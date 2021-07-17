Hope E. Yoder, age 65 of Intercourse, PA, passed away at her home on Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late David J. & Marian Stoltzfus Yoder. She was a member of the New Life Church of New Holland. For many years she was a private caregiver in the Sarasota, Florida area. Most recently she worked part-time at Julia's Health & Nutrition Store and at two different farmers markets. She graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School class of 1974. She enjoyed traveling the world, music, and most of all spending time with her family, especially her great nieces and nephews of which there were many.
Surviving are 3 siblings: Lynn husband of Esther Smucker Yoder of Lancaster, Faith wife of William Yoder and Charity wife of Jacob Lapp both of Sarasota, FL. She was preceded in death by a sister Inez Lutz.
Funeral service will take place from Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, on Monday, July 19th at 10 a.m. with Pastor Christ Smucker officiating. Interment will be in Petra Cemetery. There will be a viewing at Petra Church on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. There will not be viewing on Monday; the family will greet friends following the interment at a light lunch.
