Hope Clark, 95, of Elizabethtown, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Nelle McCreary Rodgers. She was the wife of the late George W. Friedline and the late Reverend George A. Clark, who was a Lutheran Minister. Hope was a member of Grace Community Fellowship in Manheim, Elizabethtown Flower Club and the Elizabeth Hughes Society.
Hope is survived by a son, George W. Friedline II and his companion Barbara Ripple of Reading, PA and a brother, Richard L. husband of Nancy Rodgers of Johnstown, PA. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dr. Thomas Rodgers and George W. Rodgers Jr. and a sister, Margaret P. Russo.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Hope's funeral service at the John Henderson Funeral Home, 215 Central Ave., Johnstown, PA on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemeteries, Inc., Johnstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Hope's memory to Masonic Charities, Office of Gift Planning, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.