Honorata F. "Kathy" (Lamparski) Patterson, 85, of Maytown, passed away on September 1, 2022 as a resident of Paramount Senior Living.
She was born on March 23, 1937 in Brodnice, Poland.
She is survived by her children: Astrid Snell, Alice Ober, Catherine Lausch and Norman J. Patterson. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Edwin J. Patterson, and her children, Christine Patterson and Edwin Patterson, Jr.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
