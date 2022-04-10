On April 5, 2022, God called Homer E. Schrock home to glory. Born on December 14, 1933, in Grantsville, MD, he was 88 years of age. He was the son of the late Elmer & Sadie Hershberger Schrock. He was the husband of the late Ruth Petersheim Schrock (d. 2/28/96), and the late Deborah Hershey Watterson Schrock (d. 2/18/14).
Homer had four children: Orpha Millslagle (Jeff) of Toledo, Ohio, Linda Beitzel (Dr. James) of Fort Wayne, IN, Darrel Schrock (Michele) of Merton, WI, Teresa Brown (David) of Marion, IN; 2 stepsons: Kevin Watterson (Babette) of Abita Springs, LA, Kurtis Watterson (Julia) of Westfield, PA, 8 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 sibling, Thelma Beiler of Grantsville, MD. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, and 9 siblings.
A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, May 7, 2022, 11 a.m. (CT), at Grace Hill Church, Merton, WI. Pastors Tony Lenhof, Andrew Meissner, and Tim Casper will be officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.gracehillmerton.com. A graveside service will be at Thomas Mennonite Cemetery, Thomas Mills, PA, at a date TBD.
