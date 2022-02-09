Homer E. Geib, 81, of East Petersburg passed away at home on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Born in Penn Township, he was the son of the late Elmer S. and Bertha Ebersole Geib. He was the loving husband of Verda Mast Geib and they would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in June.
Homer was an award-winning long-distance truck driver for Charles Chips for most of his life. He was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church, where he became a believer in Jesus on Easter Sunday, 1973, because of an anonymous call. The caller said God instructed him to tell the pastor to have an altar call that morning because someone in the audience needed Jesus. Homer was that 'someone'. His interests included gardening and he enjoyed spending time with his family
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children: Doug husband of Laurie Geib of Harrisonburg, VA, Deb wife of Dean Smith of Lititz and Dwayne husband of Kristi Geib of Sarasota, FL; five grandchildren, one great-grandson and three siblings: David husband of Nancy Geib, Mary Elizabeth Peters and Mildred wife of Neil Deibler. He was preceded in death by three siblings: Orpha Peters, Elwood and Harold Geib.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Homer’s Memorial Service at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Homer’s memory to Transport For Christ, 1525 River Road, Marietta, PA 17547. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com