On December 26, 2020 Holmes Rodney Mylin entered into eternal rest. At 88 years of age he has lived a full and abundant life. Born September 29, 1932 in Smithville, PA he attended a one room schoolhouse and Southern Lancaster County High School, graduating in 1950. He joined the United States Air Force and proudly served in Korea and upon his honorable discharge began working at RCA. In 1959, he married Joann Marie Schonvisky and moved to Willow Street, PA where they began their family.
"Homer" was the son of Lucretia Mylin Cregger and was raised by family who stuck by him through everything. In 1961, a son was born, Samuel Abram Mylin and the family went on live life. Homer was at the time coaching baseball and was beginning to be a winner on the field. He won the 1966 County Legion championship, and began his long adventure in local baseball. He became an umpire and through the years had assignments for big games played throughout county. Baseball was the thing that kept a smile on his face. In 1969, Joann passed away tragically and Homer and Sam were thrown into a relationship as of "The Courtship of Eddie's Father" until he met and married Dona Lee Fink in 1971. During the seventies, Homer became a bird dog scout for the Cincinnati Reds, and developed relationships with other scouts from various organizations, as well as being more and more involved in American Legion Baseball as District and Regional Director, helping young baseball talent to succeed at their game. He was involved in the Jack Frank Baseball camp, and spoke at various events on the art of umpiring and rules interpretation. He completed his baseball adventure by retiring after he had won numerous awards, from "The Nelson Wallick Umpiring" award twice, and being inducted into the American Legion Hall Fame, as well as winning the George Kirchner Award in 1994. Baseball had been very, very good to Homer! During the winter months, he also officiated Wrestling, being assigned District meets and more. Having been someone who actually never wrestled in school he became a very good official! A member of NASO the National Association of Sports Officials, he was a P.I.A.A. Official for over 40 years. His keen eye for the rules and following the plays made him very good. And when he blew a call, he just looked up and said "I blew it!" This is what made Homer, Homer.
Following retirement from RCA and officiating, Homer began to drive bus for Eshbach Bus service, driving bus #88 for Lancaster Mennonite, Lancaster Catholic, and Lancaster Country Day, taking sports teams to games and safely home again, he drove many State Champions to and from the victory field. Thus we called bus 88, "The bus of champions!" Homer loved to "turn the wheel" and as a boy would carry a wheel around like he was driving! Many father and son discussions involved riding on the roads of southern Lancaster County. He was always on the go.
Homer was also an active member of Washington Lodge No. 156 F&A.M. of Quarryville, PA as well as frequent guest at local restaurants where his buddies would gather to argue or talk politics or just give each other a good time.
Homer is survived by his wife Dona L. Mylin, and son Sam along with his wife Kate. He also survived by two sisters June McMichael, and Ruth Ann Cregger, and many nieces and nephews as well as cousins and special extended family Tyrone (Carrie) and Cordell and Camryn Bair. A special thanks to Rick Jordan and the congregation of Grace Church that has helped out greatly. The family would also like to thank Meals on Wheels and Home Instead for the constant care and love given over the past few months. This is not a time to say "Goodbye", but a time to say we will hold down the fort, and we will see you later. Homer, Dad, Pop, Grandpa you will be missed but we carry you in our hearts.
A private funeral service is planned at Grace Church with interment in Clearfield United Methodist Cemetery. May the Lord bless you keep you, and smile on you at this time. ReynoldsAndShivery.com
