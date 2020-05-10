Holmes R. Allen, Jr.

Holmes Ranford Allen, Jr. "Sonny", was born in Lewes, Delaware to the late Magnolia and Holmes Ranford Allen, Sr. He departed this life on May 5, 2020 at Lancashire Nursing Home, Lititz Pike, PA from COVID-19.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Londa and his two daughters, "Marisol Ruiz" and Selena Allen.
He received his early education from Drawbridge Elementary School in Coolspring, DE and attended William C. Jason Comprehensive High School in Georgetown, DE. Sonny left Delaware in the late 1960's and moved to Lancaster, PA.
Sonny loved to go fishing and he would periodically come back to Delaware to fish and party with his family. He loved to eat and would do plenty of "eating" during family gatherings. His family enjoyed seeing him eat and loved the stories that he told about their childhood experiences.
Sonny was ornery and did a lot of mischievous things, which resulted in "not sparing the rod" from his grandmother, Mary Allen and then when his dad came home, the rod was not spared again. He was a comedian in his own right, but he could also be stern when he needed to be.
Sonny leaves to cherish his memories five children, his son, Holmes Ranford Allen, III married to Kelly Allen; his daughter, Mary Ann (Allen) LaRochelle married to Robert J. LaRochelle III; his sons, Michael Allen, married to Lynn Allen, William D. Allen and Tyree Allen all of Lancaster PA; four grandchildren; five sisters, Arlene (Hector) Serrano of Georgetown, DE, Debra Weekes of Lakeland, FL, Wanda Weston of Bridgeville, DE, Linda Allen of Dallas, TX, and Cynthia McCummings of Rosedale, NY; one brother, Lorenzo Mifflin of Lewes, DE; one aunt, Betty Washington of Lewes, DE; two uncles, Robert Allen, Sr. of PA, and Roger Wilson of Dover, DE and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sonny was most proud of all his children, as well as the ones he took in. He will be dearly missed.
"I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race." II Timothy 4:7-8
