Holly Meryl Krebs, 72, of Lancaster passed away on March 23, 2022. She was born in Allentown, PA to the late Merill H. and Elva M. (Stiver) Alexander. In August of 1983, Holly married Larry Bryan Krebs.
In her spare time, Holly enjoyed playing piano and was the organist at the Julian Church.
In addition to her husband, Larry, Holly is survived by her brother, Terry Alexander; Aunt Wanda; Uncle Norman; as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to her parents, Holly is preceded in death by two brothers, John "Jack" Alexander and Rick Alexander.
A celebration of Holly's life will take place at Bald Eagle Baptist Church, 6644 S. Eagle Valley Rd., Port Matilda, PA 16870 on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10am. Interment to follow the service at Williams Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Holly's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/, or the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/donate.
Friends may send online condolences to SnyderFuneralHome.com