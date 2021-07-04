Holly Ann Rider, 45, of Windsor, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. She was the wife of Worden L. Rider with whom she was married 12 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Ed and Bonnie Ross Brown.
Holly was employed as a CNA for various nursing homes including ManorCare, Elizabethtown, St. Anne's Retirement Community, Pleasant Acres, Hershey Mill Home and was an in-home caregiver with Comfort Keepers. She enjoyed cross stich, diamond painting and crocheting. She will be remembered as a good hearted person who loved her fur baby Joey and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, parents and fur baby Joey are her siblings, Jeannie R. Brown and her companion Paul Wenig, Jr and David E., Sr. husband of Amy Brown. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private funeral service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia PA at the convenience of the family. Holly will be laid to rest in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations in Holly's memory may be made to the GBS Foundation (Guillain-Barre Syndrome) at www.gbs-cidp.org
