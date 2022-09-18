Holly Ann Nelson-Harris, 63, of Manheim, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, September 16, 2022. Born in Seattle, WA, she was the daughter of Marion Evon (Hall) Nelson and the late Robert Arthur Nelson. She was the loving wife of Scott Harris.
Holly was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and in her garden. She was an avid Reading Phillies fan.
In addition to her husband, Scott, Holly is survived by her son, Andrew Nelson (fiance, Casey Lydon); her stepchildren, Tyler Harris (wife, Jennifer) and Kristin Peifer (husband, Jamie); grandchildren Stella Peifer and Brogan Peifer; her mother, Marion Nelson; her brothers Arthur Nelson and Philip Nelson (wife, Julie); her nephew, Matthew Nelson (wife, Krystal); and her nieces Carly Nelson and Victoria Nelson; as well as her beloved dog, Dakota.
A Memorial Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM. The family will receive guests one hour prior at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Providence Animal Center at www.providenceac.org.
