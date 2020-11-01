Holly Ann (Erkens) Long, 56, of Columbia, PA passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born December 17, 1963 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Joseph Erkens and Peggy Ann Ziegler.
A successful business owner, Holly owned and operated Long's Cleaning for over 30 years. In her free time, Holly enjoyed going to the beach, sewing, and painting.
In addition to her parents, Holly is survived by a daughter: Angie Bean; a sister: Beth Morgan wife of Jeff; two brothers: Steve Erkens husband of Irene, and Anthony "Tony" Erkens; and a grandson: Jacob. Additionally, she is survived by Harold Ziegler husband of Peggy, and Carol Erkens wife of Joseph.
Family and friends will be received from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM, Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM with Rev. Robert Haslam officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Holly's honor have been asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
