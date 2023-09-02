Hollie L. Broomell, age 79 of Quarryville, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Twin Pines Health Care Center. She was the wife of George K. Broomell with whom she was happily married for 62 years. Born in Mountain City, TN, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Effie May Icenhour Jennings. She was a member of the former Willow Street Baptist Church. She worked as a nurse's aide for Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community and Willow Valley Communities. Hollie loved the Lord and had a heart for serving Him. In her free time, she loved cooking, shopping at BB's Grocery Outlet, and spending time with her family.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: Gayle, wife of Matthew Clark of Avis, PA, Sherry, wife of Garry Gentry of Kirkwood, and Jay, husband of Dana Broomell of Lancaster, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 7 siblings: Frances Way of Nottingham, Barbara, wife of Jerry Carr of Nottingham, Judy, wife of Dale Grinestaff of FL, Lois Neatherly of TN, Debra, wife of Doug King of TN, Ralph Jennings of New Providence, and Steve Jennings of Little Britain. She was preceded in death by a son, George K. Broomell, Jr., a granddaughter, Mindy Nicole Gentry, and 3 siblings, Betty June Jennings, Fred Jennings, and Michael Jennings.
A funeral service will take place at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Wednesday, September 6th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastors Jerry Carr and Earl Taylor will be officiating. There will also being a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the Quarryville Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
