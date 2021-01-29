After a long and courageous battle with cancer, His Grace Douglas Warren Martin Duke of Brampton, slipped lovingly into the arms of his Savior on January 27, 2021. His wife Denise, Duchess of Brampton and his best friend and constant companion Lola were by his side as he went home.
Douglas was the son of the late Charles and Stella Martin, St. Louis, MO. He was also preceded in death by his late step mother, Peggy Martin Wildwood, FL and his beloved daughter, Teri Lynn Martin Lancaster, PA.
He is survived by his wife Denise (nee Patterson) of 37 years, a son, Keith and his wife Christina; 4 granddaughters, Tayler Abel of Hillsboro, MO, Lauren Wassum, Levittown, PA, Danielle and Terilyn Martin, Levittown, PA, and 1 great-grandson, Logan Able. Also, his personal court Lord Russell and Lady Kathy Ahearn, Lord Edward and Lady Nora Simpson and Lord Richard and Lady Sherri Spearing.
Born in Philadelphia, PA in May 1941, his family enjoyed celebrating his birth in Philadelphia until his father was called to duty upon the bombing of Pearl Harbor December 7. His family moved to St. Louis, MO to start their life after war.
In 1960 after finishing high school Douglas entered the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Midway until August, 1964. Douglas moved to Orlando, FL where he met his wife Denise.
Douglas and his family moved to Lancaster and he began working for the Conestoga Valley School District at the Smoketown Elementary School until his retirement in 2006. In June, 2006 he began working for the Strasburg Rail Road where among other things he enjoyed meeting people both local and from around the world. He remained with them until his recent retirement in November, 2020. His love of trains, planes and automobiles kept him very busy. He belonged to The Lancaster County Cruisers Car Club, Home Town Guys and Gals WWII Reenactors, and the Central Pa Model Car Club.
In the year 2000 Douglas was given the first of his English birth right and made Lord Brampton a title first bestowed upon his family by King Henry VII, and invested as such. Upon the death of his great uncle in 2011 Lord and Lady Brampton were then ennobled at His Grace Douglas Duke of Brampton and his wife Denise Duchess of Brampton.
Family and friends are invited to pay their last respects to His Grace on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 3-6 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
Flowers are permitted, and anyone may donate to either the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601, in His Grace's memory. Interment will be private at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, and with a memorial service planned for a later date.
To send online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »