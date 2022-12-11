Hiram M. Royer, 98, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022 at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA where he lived since 2014. He was born in Lititz on April 16, 1924 to Norman and Ella Minnich Royer.
Surviving him are three daughters, Shirley M., (Dr Dean C. Rust), Ellen S., (Harold "Hal" J. Eager, Jr). and Donna J., (Doug Lunger), eight grandchildren, twenty great- grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and his very special friend Faye Rohrer.
Hiram was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dolly", after 62 years of marriage. He lovingly cared for her during her eleven-year illness. He was also predeceased by a brother Milton and a sister Maybell Kettering, stepfather Alan Heagy and three stepbrothers, three stepsisters and a great-grandson Stuart Readinger.
Hiram spent his childhood in Lititz helping on the family farm. Tragedy struck when his father and his brother died within two weeks of each other. Later, his mother married Alan Heagy and Hiram worked with him on his chicken farm. After 39 Years as a co-owner of S. Clyde Weaver, Inc., he retired in 1985.
Hunting and bowling were lifelong hobbies of Hiram. He spent many years hunting at the Pine View cabin in Potter County, PA and bowling at Clearview Lanes in Mount Joy, PA. Two hunting trips to British Columbia and Montana gave him great memories and his prized elk.
He was a faithful member of the Hempfield Church of the Brethren. Hiram was full of integrity, generosity and humility.
He enjoyed vacationing at the beach and spending time with his family. He loved nature and was forever learning about the habits and adventures of all kinds of animals.
Many thanks to the nursing staff at the Courtyard in Brethren Village who lovingly cared for him since his fall in June 2022.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, corner of Steven Street and Metzler Road, East Petersburg, on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM. There will be a time of visitation with the family on Saturday at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Viewing and interment will be private.
