Hilmar Peter Hagen, 86, of Willow Valley Communities, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Hilmar was born in Pottsville, PA. He graduated from LaSalle University with a BS in Business Administration and received his Master's in Business Administration from Seton Hall University. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force.
He worked as the Personnel Director at Safe Harbor Water Power Corporation and retired in 1996. Hilmar was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; his daughter, Ruth Elaine; his son Christopher; his brother, James; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers, Carl, Robert, and Jack.
The family has requested private services.
