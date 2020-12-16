Hilda W. Boyer, 89, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully, three days prior to her 90th birthday on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital after becoming ill with COVID-19.
She was the loving wife of the late Paul W. Boyer, Jr., who passed away February 18, 1982 and daughter of the late Hans "Ivan" Wilms and Anna Braun Wilms Grunszky.
Hilda was a devoted member of Bethany United Church of Christ in Ephrata, PA.
Hilda is survived by her three children: Patricia A. (William) Lefever, Kenneth L. (Robin) Boyer, and David L. (Robin) Boyer; five grandchildren: Tina M. (Ray) Sweigart, Paul W. (Chirita) Boyer III, Erica L. (Jeremy) Reed, Kaitlyn A. (Mitchell) Buzzard, and Dwayne Boyer; 6 great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Nellie Edwards, Helen (Bill) Showalter, and Liese Grunszky.
Hilda was born in Chortitza, Russia and had numerous experiences due to the war that impacted her life and shaped her. She loved to share those stories with her grandchildren and even went so far as to write an autobiography of her life as a young girl during World War II.
Hilda worked for the Mennonite Central Committee for three years as a social worker in the Ukraine before coming to live in Ephrata in 1951. She worked as a sewing machine operator at the former W.W. Moyer Co. of Ephrata and most recently as a caregiver at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron for 30 years.
She also volunteered at the Ephrata Community Hospital and served as Den Mother for Ephrata Cub Scouts Pack 73.
Memorial services will be scheduled in Spring 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lions Club Empowering Service Fund at https://www.lionsclubs.org/en/donate