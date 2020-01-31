Hilda May Zeager, 93 most recently of Wales, Maine passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her home.
She was born to Constance Carter Fry on May 6, 1926 in Louisa, Virginia. At age 8, she was hired out to work and she strongly believed that hard work kept her young, though as she would say, "Well, I don't know…"
She married Nelson L. Zeager June 28, 1947 who died unexpectedly 35 years ago. Since then, she remained a widow, caring for her own grandchildren and treating many children from her local church family, the Lewiston Church of the Brethren, as her own grandchildren. Many people gave to her over the years, but she gave back immeasurably more with her easy conversation, letters, gifts, and willingness to listen.
Hilda's employment over the years was varied: she gathered eggs for a large egg processing company, tended chickens, cleaned homes, and always worked as a domestic engineer raising three children. All the while, she never finished high school nor did she obtain a driver's license. Nonetheless, she was an avid reader and gardener. If anyone could keep a plant alive, it was her. Her many houseplants will keep her memory alive for years to come.
Her Anabaptist faith was a huge part of her life: she has been a member of the Bossler Mennonite Church (Elizabethtown, PA) for over 80 years. When she relocated to Maine in 2006, she regularly attended the Lewiston Church of the Brethren. When arthritis prevented her from getting out to church, she faithfully phoned in to hear the Sunday school service at White Oak Church of the Brethren (Manheim, PA) every week.
Nanny, (as she was fondly called by her grandchildren) could always be counted on to have homemade sugar cookies on hand and prepare "red eggs" (pickled) for every family gathering. She has cooked gallons of chicken corn soup and taught lots of life lessons to us over the years. All who knew her are blessed with many wonderful memories.
She is survived by a daughter Carol Ann Fahnestock and her husband Marlin (Wales, ME), a son Wayne R. Zeager and his wife Minnie (Elizabethtown, PA), a sister-in-law Nancy Zeager (Williamston, SC), a cousin Harry Carter (Louisa, VA), ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son Harold and her mother and step-father Constance and Mordecai Fry.
A special thank you to the wonderful healthcare team at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care in her final days.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at the Bossler Mennonite Church, 2021 Bossler Road, Elizabethtown, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. There will be a public viewing at the church, on Monday, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Hilda requested no flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lewiston Church of the Brethren, 2 Shawmut Street, Lewiston, ME 04240. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.
