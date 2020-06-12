Hilda M. Reichenbach

Hilda May (Good) Reichenbach 87, a resident of Brethren Village, was born in Terre Hill on May 1, 1933, and went to be with her Lord on June 10, 2020. A graduate of Terre Hill High School, she worked for the New Holland Concrete Company for 5 years before becoming a bookkeeper for 41 years at the Bollman Hat Company in Adamstown.
Hilda loved making crafts and was an exquisite seamstress, embroidering, tatting, and sewing. She had a deep faith in Jesus and was a quiet presence as a caregiver for people in her life. She married Rev. Robert C. Reichenbach in 2002 in Terre Hill and moved to Linglestown. She accompanied him in his interim ministry to several churches around Harrisburg.
She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Good, step sons, Bruce and Allan Reichenbach, 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents R. Edwin Good and Stella (Wolf) Good and siblings, Marvin Good, Arthur Good, Kathryn Good Weaver, Bernice Good Hunsicker, and Rufus Good.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hilda's memory may be made to the Terre Hill Bible Fellowship Church, 407 W. Main St., Terre Hill, PA 17581, Lebanon Bible Fellowship Church, 1635 Mill Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com