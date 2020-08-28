Hilda I. Alexander 1920 ~ 2020

Hilda I. (Wiest) Alexander was called home by the Lord on August 25, passing peacefully in her bed at Keystone Villa in Ephrata where she had resided for about four years. She passed 26 days after celebrating her 100th birthday.
Born on a Lebanon County farm on Saturday, July 31, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Joel Jacob Wiest and Maryann Graeff Wiest. After growing up on the farm, she moved to Swartzville. There she met and married Ralph C. Alexander of Ephrata. The couple moved to Ephrata in 1957. Her husband, an auto body mechanic, died in 1991.
Hilda and her husband were longtime members of the Bible Baptist Church in Akron.
Hilda worked for many years as a sewing machine operator at the Hesteco Manufacturing Co. until her retirement.
She is survived by a nephew, Burnell I. Cochran of Ephrata, a step son, Larry Alexander of Ephrata, a step granddaughter, Sarah Leitham of Elizabethtown, step great-grandchildren, Tyrion and Arya Leitham of Elizabethtown, great-nieces, Molly Logothetis of Los Angeles, and O'Brian MacBeth Wiest of Myerstown, great-nephews, Burnell E. Cochran of Akron and Jack Logothetis of Rochester, NY, and a great-niece, Piper Wiest of Myerstown.
Hilda was predeceased by a brother, Warren Wiest and a sister, Dorothy Martin.
A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor George Frantz on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Road. Interment will follow.
Roseboro/Stradling Funeral and Crematory Services Inc. of Denver is in charge of arrangements.