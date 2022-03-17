Hilarie S. Helsley, 59, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.
She was the wife of Dunbar M. Helsley, Jr. ("Scot") to whom she was married on the beach at Martha's Vineyard on September 3, 1998. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Bettielee Wigner Loemker.
Hilarie loved family fiercely and especially loved being a mom to her two sons. She had worked in years past at Stauffers of Kissel Hill. She enjoyed going to Ocean City, NJ, and animals of all kinds.
In addition to her husband, Scot, she is survived by her two sons, both of Lancaster: Jacob D. and Joseph D.; her sister, Lisa married to Edward Cunliffe of Lititz, and by several nieces and nephews from both sides of her family.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Hilarie's memory to a cause special to her: the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. (www.aspca.org) To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com