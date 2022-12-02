Hidi A. Wagner, 53, of Elizabethtown, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence on Monday, December 1, 2022. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Cletus B. Messer, Jr. and Linda Bulett who survives.
Hidi graduate from Hempfield High School in 1986 and was last employed at Turkey Hill, Elizabethtown and formerly Benchmark Orthotics & Prosthetics, Inc.
She served in the U.S. Navy and was an active member of the American Legion Post 329 and the Amvets Post 153. Hidi loved her family and spending time and doting over her grandchildren.
In addition to her mother is her daughter Heather Mann (Eric); seven grandchildren, Naideen, Dayton, Damian, Jaelynn, Cameron, Anthony and Kenzie. Her siblings, Terrie Siegrist (Randy); Dale Messer (Sandy) and Bernadette Newcomer (Tom Shissler) also survive.
A funeral service will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow with military honors in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.