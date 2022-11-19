Hettie M. Zimmer-man, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at home.
She was born in Lancaster County to the late Walter Z. and Lizzie B. (Martin) Wenger and was the wife of the late Enos N. Zimmerman.
She was a member of Groffdale Old Order Mennonite Church.
Hettie was a homemaker.
Hettie is survived by three daughters, Ella Zimmerman, Esther Zimmerman, and Elizabeth Zimmerman, all of Ephrata.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Martin Wenger, Menno Wenger, Harvey Wenger, Joseph Wenger, Levi M. Wenger, John Wenger, and three sisters, Annie Zeiset, Mary Wenger, Lydia Wenger. She was the last of her family.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 2 to 5 PM at the late residence, 111 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, 12:30 PM at the late residence, with further services at 1:00PM from Groffdale Old Order Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
