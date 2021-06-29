Hester Rutledge, age 86, passed away at Oak Leaf Manor of Millersville, on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was the wife of the late Earl Rutledge, Sr., who passed away on December 16, 2003. She was born in Manchester, KY, daughter of the late Joseph & Mallie Collett Smith. She attended the Worship Center of Leola. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Surviving are 3 children: Judy Rutledge McDowell of Quarryville, Earl Jr. husband of Jill Melrath Rutledge of Quarryville, Jackie wife of Jay Gauthier of Conestoga, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, 3 siblings: Betty Coate of Detroit, MI, Martha Wagers of London, KY, Jack Smith of Columbia, TN. She was preceded in death by 3 children: David Rutledge, Betty Jean Irmen, Janice Rosiere and 6 siblings.
Funeral service will take place from Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, on Thursday, July 1st at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. reynoldsandshivery.com