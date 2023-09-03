Hershey Groff, Jr., 90, of Landisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Hershey and Margaret Groff and was married to Joan Brady Groff for 45 years prior to her passing in 2000.
Hershey was raised in New Cumberland and graduated from New Cumberland High School. He graduated from and received his bachelor's degree from The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy where he served for 2 years.
Upon returning to Lancaster, Hershey began a long-standing career at Trout Ebersole & Groff where he worked until retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Strasburg Railroad and East Hempfield Township Water Authority and past president of the Lancaster County Estate Planning Council. Hershey served on the Boards for Electron Energy, Lancaster General Hospital and Lancaster Malleable.
In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, riding bikes and walking every day. The family vacationed at Pine Grove Furnace State Park. His happiest times were with his kids, grandkids and his dogs. His family was his greatest priority. He was an active member of the Church of God of Landisville as well as the Lancaster Rotary.
Hershey will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Hershey Groff III (Susan), Demarest, NJ, Brady Groff (Delores Maxine), Clermont, FL, his daughter, Martel M. Maguire (Timothy), Landisville, PA, grandchildren: Hershey Groff IV, Heather Santore, Kelsey Diane Groff, Della Joan Maguire, Timothy Scott Maguire, Jr. and Foster Clyde Maguire, great-grandchildren: Emma and Jane Groff and Brayden and Kayla Santore, a sister, Barbara Pearce of Camp Hill, PA. In addition, Hershey is survived by his companion, Jeanette Bomberger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Hershey's Funeral Service at Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church Street, Landisville, PA 17538 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Pastor Tim Bistline officiating. A Visitation will held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow the service at the Landisville Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Hershey's name may be sent to Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church Street, Landisville, PA 17538.
