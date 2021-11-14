Herman R. Horst, 89, of Lancaster, walked into heaven peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 5, 2021. Born in East Earl, PA he was the son of the late Cora (Dickersheid) and Harvey M. Horst. He was the loving husband to Rosa Iris (Torres) for over 60 years.
Herman was a great man. He was humble, sincere, giving and always put everyone else first. Herman was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army after serving from 1951-1972. Prior to his retirement in 1997 Herman was employed by Keystone Peterbilt for over 25 years. Herman was a member of the Ephrata VFW. Herman was devout in his faith. He regularly attended Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening, swimming and traveling. He enjoyed photography, storytelling and music. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Susan G. Fake wife of Michael of Enola and Sandra Skrodinsky wife of Mark of Lancaster; 3 granddaughters: Ashley Roenigk wife of Don, Alyssa Morrison wife of AJ and Taylor Skrodinsky; and 2 great-grandchildren: Samuel and Eleanora and siblings: Shirley Wise of Lititz and Bobby Dickersheid of Ephrata. He is preceded in death by 6 siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family are invited from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at a later date chosen by the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, www.pawoundedwarriors.org.