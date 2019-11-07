Herman "Eagle" C. Fritsch, 95, of Lancaster, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was the husband of Gladys M. (Head) Fritsch. They were married on June 24, 1944.
Mr. Fritsch was a retired plumber with Union Local 520.
Born January 4, 1924 on Lancaster's Cabbage Hill, he was the son of the late William Edward and Erla D. (Vollertsen) Fritsch. He attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and Parochial School and was a 1942 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High. A proud WWII, U.S. Army Veteran having served 1942-1945 and was a member of Millersville/Manor VFW-Post #7294, Millersville. An avid Philadelphia sports fan, he liked the Phillies and the Flyers! A world traveler, he and his wife were on over forty cruises and also enjoyed gardening. Herman was an animal lover, adoring cats especially.
Also surviving are his two children; Gloria A. (Fritsch) Bogardus, of York and Michael E. Fritsch, married to Rebecca, of Elizabethtown; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and a sister; Erla Herr, of Lancaster. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Joseph Fritsch, William Fritsch and Shirley Kirchoff.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Christian Prayer Service from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Monday morning, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Viewing 10:00-11:00 a.m.) Final Commendation and Farewell will be held privately by the family in the Conestoga Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lancaster, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in his memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or Shadow Cats, PO Box 720, Round Rock, TX 78680.
