Heriberto Rodriguez, 68, of Lancaster, passed away on November 28, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Born in Patillas, PR, he is the son of Nicolas Pagan and Paula Rodriguez.
Heriberto was a hardworking man who loved his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings; Pedro Rodriguez (Lancaster), Raul Pagan (PR), Faustina Pagan (PR), Gilberto Pagan (Lancaster), Nicolas Pagan, Jr. (PR), Digna Pagan (Lancaster), Ofelia Pagan (PR), Luis Pagan (Lancaster), Ana Pagan (PR), Luis Francisco (Lancaster), Nelson R. Roman (Lancaster), and many nieces and nephews.
A Service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Guests will be received for a time of viewing prior to the service, starting at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
