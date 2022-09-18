Herbert William Hoover, age 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at home in Jupiter, Florida.
Herb, or Bill as he was often known, was the son of the late Harry W. Hoover and Marie Krimmel Hoover. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Helen Louise Conrad, and his siblings Donald Hoover, Marianne Lynch, Geraldine Shane, and Robert Hoover.
He is survived by his sister Claire Dommel and his 4 children: Gregory W. Hoover, husband of Carol; Michael S. Hoover, husband of Margie; Kathleen L. Marged; and Keith A. Hoover, husband of Heidi. He is survived by 7 grandchildren: Gabriel Marged, Tobi Martucci, Ryan Hoover, Carrie Bechtel, Kelly Koester, Cameron Hoover, and Delaney Hoover; as well as six great-grandchildren: Bruce, Brandon, Brian, TJ, Drew, & Lilly; and one great-great-grandchild, Joey.
After graduating from Lancaster Catholic High School, Bill served his country in the United States Army Air Corps from 1946 to 1949, where was stationed at Elmendorf Field in Anchorage, Alaska, as part of the 54th Troop Carrier Squadron. After his honorable discharge from the military, he returned home to Lancaster to start his family and was married to Helen on December 10, 1950. Soon after, he started his 40-year career with Lancaster Newspapers as a compositor until his retirement in 1991. He was also a long-time member of Grandview Church in Lancaster, PA. In his retirement years, he and Helen enjoyed taking trips with his brother Don & his wife, visiting with family, walking the beach, eating dessert, gardening, and doing genealogy research of his family history.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Jupiter, Florida.