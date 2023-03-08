Herbert W. "Woodi" Wilson II, 75, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Born in Canonsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Herbert W. Wilson and the late Mary (Considine) Wilson.
Woodi graduated from Peters Township High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970, earning a National Defense Service Medal. He worked in mobile home manufacturing for Liberty Mobile Homes and Fleetwood Homes. He was passionate about his role as a volunteer DJ for Oldies N More Radio and was very knowledgeable about Doo Wop music. Woodi was a skilled woodworker and made his own guitars. He enjoyed motorcycling and loved his German Shepherds. He was a life member of AMVETS.
Woodi is survived by his sister, Mary "Mibby" Novak, wife of Stan, and step granddaughter, Tasha Hershey.
A Memorial Service will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Oldies N More, 165 Colby Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13206, or online at www.oldiesnmoreradio.com. The family would like to thank Joe T., the other DJs, and Woodi's fans for their support.
